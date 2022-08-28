Another suspect arrested for death of 16-year-old in Fort Valley

Daquan Williams was arrested Sunday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Last Saturday, the first suspect was arrested in the death of a 16-year-old in Fort Valley.

That suspect was Keyshon Williams, and he was charged with Aggravated assault.

On Sunday the 28th, the second suspect in the case was arrested and also charged with Aggravated Assault.

In a post on Facebook, the Fort Valley Police Department stated that Daquan Williams had been arrested by the Peach County Sheriff's Office.

This is still an ongoing case. 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available.