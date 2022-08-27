Man who died after crash on I-75 North identified

It happened near the Hartley Bridge Road exit.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Update:

Macon-Bibb Coroner Lean Jones has confirmed the identity of the man who died in the I-75 crash on Saturday night.

71-year-old Richard W.H. Syme was pronounced dead at the scene, a little after 10 p.m.

Jones said he was attempting to enter Hartley Bridge road to go north on I-75, when he lost control of his vehicle and his car rolled several times.

Jones says this marks the 16th fatality this year for Macon-Bibb county.

A man is dead after a car crash on I-75 North near the Hartley Bridge Road exit.

Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley says the driver lost control of his SUV.

There were no other cars involved in the accident.

The driver's identity will be released once the family has been notified, Miley said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.