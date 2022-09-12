21-year-old Macon man charged with murder in shooting at Pio Nono barbershop in July

A man and his brother were shot at the Macon barbershop on July 29.

MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged in a July shooting death on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

21-year-old Adolphus DeWayne Hughes Jr. was arrested on Monday by deputies and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force at Hughes’ residence on Highland Avenue.

Hughes was charged in the murder of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III on July 29 at the Next Level Kuts located at 856 Pio Nono Avenue. Scott was found dead in the parking lot of the barbershop.

Scott’s brother Jarel was also shot in the incident and was taken to the hospital for injuries. Jarel is in stable condition.

Hughes was transported to the Bibb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-(877)-68CRIME.