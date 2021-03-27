Arts and crafts festival held in downtown Macon

The event attracted people from as far as Kansas.

MACON, Ga. — One of the largest shopping events was held in downtown Macon Saturday.

People from all over Central Georgia took to the streets of downtown to attend the Mulberry Arts and Crafts Festival.

People were able to shop from multiple vendors and purchase things like homemade soap, fine art, photography, leather works and jewelry.

One participant says the event is great for the whole family

"It's been beautiful here... I love the trees, they are so pretty, and I love the downtown. I love the vendors, they set up really well and I'm seeing some unique stuff that I haven't seen, because I'm from Kansas," Julie Schaeffer said.