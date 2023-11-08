Atrium Health Navicent, Fort Valley State University unveils new Student Health Center

On Friday, they celebrated their new Florence J. Hunt Wellness Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A new health center has opened for students at Fort Valley State University.

Atrium Health Navicent has partnered with Fort Valley State University and on Friday, they celebrated their new Florence J. Hunt Wellness Center with a ribbon cutting and tour.

They hope it helps improve health and wellness on campus.

"We're excited about the opportunity to expand our health services and create a more holistic service for our students," Fort Valley State University President Paul Jones said.

Jones also says that the Florence J. Hunt Wellness Center will be more than just any other wellness center.

"It will go beyond that in terms of preventive kind of care, mental health or behavioral health and it will provide our community with services that they don't have to leave the campus for," Jones said.

Atrium Health Navicent President Delvecchio Finley says he's proud of all of the resources Atrium will provide.

"What we'll be able to provide is a lot of comprehensive primary care services and diagnostic services as well as behavioral health services; women's health-related services and OBGYN exams, pap smears, all those other services are things that people need to just not only if they're sick get care but to promote preventative care as well," Finley said,

Fort Valley State University senior Genesis Ivey says she's worked to help spread the word on campus.

"As the Student Government Association president, I have the opportunity to meet different students from different backgrounds and all of them struggle with their own different things including mental health," Ivey said,

Ivey mentioned the center will be especially helpful to students working through mental health issues.

"We have licensed mental health counselors so that is the biggest, biggest thing that I feel like students should come over here and seek is mental health assistance," Ivey said. "Because there is a mental health crisis amongst college students."