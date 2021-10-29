Augusta murder suspect may be tied to two Macon cases

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says De Quinn Hamlin's name has come up in a couple of other recent cases

MACON, Ga. — An Augusta murder suspect has possible ties to two Bibb County shootings, but the sheriff's office says they don't believe the three cases are connected at all.

The suspect is De Quinn Hamlin, 34. He's in the Richmond County jail charged with murder, kidnapping, and other charges.

WRDW in Augusta reports that he's accused of shooting a man in an Augusta mobile home early Sunday. They reported that Hamlin was arrested the next day.

They say he is a "person of interest" in an Oct. 10 homicide on Macon's Cherry Avenue. Percy Welch died several days after that shooting.

Hamlin is also the brother of Teagan Jones. She's the East Macon woman whose Walker Avenue home was shot up this week.

Someone fired more than two dozen shots into Jones' home around 1:30 a.m. Monday. That was just a few hours after the Augusta homicide.

13WMAZ asked the Bibb County Sheriff's Office if they were investigating whether the three cases were connected.

They responded, by email, that investigators “do not believe that these cases are related." They declined to explain.

The sheriff's office says both the Cherry Avenue and Walker Avenue cases are still under investigation.