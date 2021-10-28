Teagan Jones was about to fall asleep when bullets started flying through her home.

MACON, Ga. — An east Macon home is now abandoned by the family that lived there after someone fired shots at them.

13WMAZ spoke to the woman who was home when it happened, and visited the house on Wallace Road.

More than a dozen bullets hit the front of Teagan Jones' home just off of Jeffersonville Road.

"Just went through it, ricocheting everywhere," Jones said.

She wasn't alone. All six of her kids were also home.

"I got all of them on the ground and I covered over all of them, and I yelled and I screamed because it was so loud," Jones said.

None of her kids were hit, but there are bullet holes through the front window, her TV, and the inside and outside walls. Jones said the shooting lasted about 5 minutes. Not too long after, she called the police.

"I said to the 911 operator, 'Please send a car. They are trying to kill me and my kids,'" Jones said.

She said they responded pretty quickly.

"I went outside and started bawling. They were even looking like, 'What the world?'" Jones said.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're not sure how many times the house was hit, but they found 13 shell casings at the scene.

They believe there was only one shooter.

Jones said, "They asked me a few times if I knew somebody that would do this. I said, 'No, why would I know somebody that would want to do this?'"

It happened around 1:30 Monday morning.

Since then, Jones says she hasn't slept much and she hasn't sent her kids back to school yet.

"It makes me have to keep looking over my shoulder now to make sure, because, well, nobody knows where I stay at, so now I am just like looking at everybody with a side eye," Jones said.

The sheriff's office says there were no witnesses and, so far, no suspect.