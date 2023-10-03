An auto parts store on Pio Nono was robbed Tuesday evening

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The Advanced Auto Parts at 3385 Pio Nono Ave. was robbed at around 6:57 p.m. Tuesday evening, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Only three minutes later, the sheriff's office arrived at the scene after a man entered the business and pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register, the sheriff's office said.

The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, and the man ran away from the store on foot. They say the man was then joined by another person who was waiting outside.

There were no injuries during the course of the robbery, the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information about the robbery, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.