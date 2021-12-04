'Awful what happened to them': Warner Robins couple recovering after hit-and-run accident

The victims are 31-year-old Anthony Campiglia and his wife 36-year-old Alicia Dorough Campiglia. The couple was on a motorcycle when a pickup truck hit them.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — An injured Warner Robins couple continues to recover Monday after a hit-and-run accident on Saturday.

The victims are 31-year-old Anthony Campiglia and his wife 36-year-old Alicia Dorough Campiglia. Police say the couple were on a motorcycle when a pickup truck turned in front of them and hit them.

Stefani Evans, a friend of the Campiglias, spent her lunch break at the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent on Monday.

Evans says the couple just bought the motorcycle and were leaving her house when the crash happened.

"They called and said they were taking it out for a ride because it's such a nice day, they're gonna stop by our house on their way home to show us the motorcycle. So when we heard about this, we were extremely shocked," said Evans.

The accident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Moody Road and Breckenridge Drive.

Police say Anthony was driving the motorcycle and thrown off from the impact. Alicia was then pinned between the motorcycle and truck. Police say the vehicles then caught on fire. Witnesses pulled Alicia from the wreck, and then crews airlifted her to Grady Health in Atlanta.

"She couldn't get out. The bystander said that she was screaming, and that she just kept saying, 'Help me,' and the bystander said that she kept looking around and screaming, 'Somebody help her, she's gonna die,' and she ran over there and pushed the motorcycle off of her and pulled her out from under the burning vehicle," said Evans.

Robert Jackson is a close friend of the couple. They're all members of the Macon-based organization Float Daze.

He says friends have set up a GoFundMe to help the Campiglias with medical expenses.

"It's horrible, awful what happened to them and they definitely do not deserve this. The first thing in my mind was the financial recovery that's gonna have to take place. This is gonna be a long, hard road for recovery, and we're just trying to do whatever we can to help," said Jackson.

Evans says everyone deserves friends like Anthony and Alicia.

"They'll give you the shirt off their backs and the shoes off their feet," she said.

Friends are also building a wheelchair ramp at the couple's house. They ask that everyone keep the Campiglias' three kids in their prayers.