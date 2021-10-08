Baldwin County School District announces mask requirement for all schools, busses

This goes into effect on Wednesday, August 11.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Baldwin County School District announced on Tuesday that it will now require masks for students, staff and visitors.

According to the school district, this goes into effect on Wednesday, August 11.

Masks will be required for students, staff, and visitors when inside all Baldwin County School District facilities and on school buses, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks will not be required during breakfast, lunch or outdoor activities.

According to the district, this decision is based on updated information regarding the spread of the Delta variant, the increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Baldwin County and the change in the community transmission level from moderate to substantial spread.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Many factors regarding the Delta variant were considered before making the decision to require masks. We believe requiring everyone to wear masks will assist us in preventing the potential spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” said Dr. Noris Price, Superintendent.