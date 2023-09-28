'Baseball mirrors life': Former Braves player comes down to Macon to inspire young people to get involved in baseball

The former Atlanta Braves player came down to Mercer's 5 Star Stadium for the festivities. Plus, every kid walked away with a baseball bat.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia State Rep. James Beverly and Major League Baseball came together today to hold a free opportunity to learn the game of baseball from coaches and retired M.L.B players.

Former Atlanta Braves catcher and All-Star Johnny Estrada took part in the fun day for kids.

“You invest in a kid, you never know if he's going to make it in baseball or life,” Estrada said. “For the most part, we try to prepare them for life because everybody's not going to be a baseball player.”

But Estrada says that baseball can teach kids a lot of lessons that extend far beyond the baseball diamond.

“You can learn a lot from baseball, the mental toughness part, the fails, you're going to fail a lot...so to me baseball mirrors life,” Estrada said.

The "Play Ball Initiative" is baseball's global effort to encourage young people and communities to engage in baseball or softball including formal leagues, special events and casual play.

Every child in attendance today received a bat and ball to get them excited for the 2023 M.L.B. post-season which will — of course — include the Atlanta Braves.

