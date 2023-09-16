Holy Smokes! BBQ, Brews, and Bacon festival hosted at Luther Williams Field

The Macon Bacon partnered with BBQ and Brews to bring some delicious dishes to folks in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — Ribs...Brisket... and plenty of Barbecue...oh my!

Pit Masters and bacon lovers united for the first ever BBQ and Brews and Bacon festival at Luther Williams Field on Saturday. (Now this should be a month-long fest!)

Some of the biggest and best Pit Masters from Georgia were plating their best BBQ for people. There was a bacon eating contest, a beard competition, and over 100 retail vendors.

And the bacon? It did not come to play. There was Bacon topped funnel cake, bacon piled high on burgers, and bacon philly cheesesteaks.

There was also a kids zone for all kinds of family fun, and lots of cold alcoholic beverages for some adult fun too.