Bibb commission approves $174 million budget for fiscal year 2022

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County commission voted unanimously to approve a budget topping $174 million Tuesday evening.

Looking at the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022, Mayor Lester Miller wants to add $500,000 to code enforcement in an effort to crack down on blight.

Half of that money would hire five new code enforcement officers.

Miller says the rest will go toward contracted services to help clean up parts of town.

He also wants to buy up to 10 cameras to catch people illegally dumping.

Other highlights include no property tax increase, cutting outside agencies like Atrium Health Navicent, and museums like the Tubman and Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.