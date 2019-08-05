Last month, Amstar Cinemas on Zebulon Road asked to file a license with Macon-Bibb County to sell beer and wine at the movies.

RELATED: Beer and wine license for Amstar 16 on Zebulon Road denied by Bibb County commissioners

Although Commissioners told Amstar no, one commissioner wanted to make sure that in the future, the option was never on the table.

The discussion between commissioners during their pre-commission meeting had people taking sides. "I just think we need to have that one little sacred place besides church where we don't go and drink," said Commissioner Valerie Wynn.

Commissioners Larry Schlesinger and Virgil Watkins say it's too restrictive and the county's preventing the theaters from making money. "It sends the wrong message about who we are are where we're going," said Schlesinger.

"If we would have passed the law, I would have been able to sit there and enjoy a beer and wait for 2 hours," said Watkins.

Others like Valerie Wynn said it could cause a problem for the people in the theaters. "That's when people can become obnoxious," said Wynn.

Ultimately, it came down to a vote -- Valerie Wynn, Elaine Lucas, Bert Bivins, and Joe Allen supporting the bill, and Larry Schlesinger, Scotty Shepherd, Virgil Watkins, and Al Tillman opposing. The mayor joined the opposing side to break the tie.

This means if another movie theater comes to town, the option to apply for a liquor license wold still be open, but it would be up to county commissioners to decide if they want to grant the license.

RELATED: AmStar Macon files for alcohol license

Last month, a representative from Amstar, Michelle Duran, visited commissioners to ask for the license they turned down. Now, the county attorney's office says the group filed an administrative appeal and they'll have a hearing later this month.