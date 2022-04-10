Bibb County deputies investigate fatal motorcycle accident on Jeffersonville Road

Deputies say 32-year-old Ezekile Armo Akim Hoskins was speeding when he crashed into a truck

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a wreck that killed a man Sunday afternoon on Jeffersonville Road.

According to a press release it happened at 5:15 p.m.

Deputies say 32-year-old Ezekile Armo Akim Hoskins of Macon was speeding in his motorcycle on Jeffersonville Road when he crashed into a Chevy Silverado that was turning onto Franklinton Road.

Hoskins was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he was pronounced dead.

The wreck is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.