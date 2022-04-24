Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery at Emery Highway Family Dollar

No one was injured during the incident.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar on Emery Highway.

According to a press release it happened just before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

They say two men entered the store with guns and demanded money from the store clerk.

One of the men fired a shot into the ceiling of the store.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money the two ran from the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.