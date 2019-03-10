MACON, Ga. — Some students were rewarded for their great work in the community and at school Wednesday.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office partnered with Academy Sports on Eisenhower Parkway for a special shopping spree for National Night Out.

30 children paired up with a first-responder from the sheriff's office and were given a $100 Academy gift card to shop for clothing, shoes, sports equipment, and more.

Sheriff David Davis says it's about building relationships with the youth.

"That's what it's about -- reinforcing that positive relationship between the youth and our community and law enforcement to show them that we're not always out there on the street to arrest them or write them tickets, we're out here to uplift them and to keep them on a positive path," Davis said.

Academy will also donate $5,000 to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

