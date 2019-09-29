1. 'It's like coming back home:' Central Georgia carries on tradition of watching the air show

From the Thunderbirds to the F-22 Raptors, families and attendees of all ages came out to watch day one of the Thunder Over Air Show at Robins Air Force Base.

2. Dentistry from the Heart: Warner Robins dentists hold Free Dental Day

Middle Georgia Center for Cosmetic Dentistry provided a free dental service for a whole day.

3. Howard Huskies' kicking queen: Elizabeth Rodenroth

Howard High School had a member of their homecoming court in football pads last Friday night, and she walked away with the crown.

4. School of the Week: Dodge County High

DCHS is the only school in the state to partner with NASA on a program that gives students the opportunity to make food and equipment for astronauts.

5. 'It's very, very awesome:' Houston County deputy takes Hometown Hero flight on Robins Air Force Base

Jeremy Mashuga flew with the Thunderbirds and was recognized for his bravery and service in law enforcement and the Army.

6. Athlete of the Week: Sparrow Jenkins

The senior holds a 3.9 GPA while keepig the Westside High Seminoles on the track and holding down a job.

7. Macon's Cherry Blossom Festival was just named the 'Best Festival in the World'

The festival was named 'Best Festival in the World' for their budget category Wednesday.

8. Central Georgia Bahamians prepare to deliver goods to the Bahamas

Earlier this month a former Junior Journalist and his family started a relief drive for the Bahamas. Now, they're getting ready to deliver the supplies.

9. Man vs. Impossible: Strongman to attempt C-130 plane pull at air show

Performers and planes participating in the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show have begun arriving in Central Georgia.

10. Baldwin County deputy wins softball world championship

Meagan Pearson also volunteers with the GMC softball team during her off-hours.

11. Vietnam veteran looks forward to this year's show

John Hamrick was a chopper pilot in the Vietnam War, and now he's going to get to see planes up close again at the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show.

12. Navicent Health says 'Go Bald or Go Home' for childhood cancer awareness

Sometimes losing all of your hair isn't a bad thing!

13. Baldwin County Superintendent receives national award

Superintendent Noris Price received the "All in for Students" award from Communities in Schools last weekend.

14. Macon Burger Week 2019: And the winner is…

The winning restaurant sold almost 3,400 of their specialty burgers.

15. 10-year-old Warner Robins girl has a passion for planes

10-year-old Madison Conn fell in love with the Thunderbirds after her first air show a few years ago, and now she can't wait to see them again.

16. Pilots prepare to take to the skies

A lot of pilots grew up watching the Robins air show as a kid, and now they're getting to live out their dreams performing in it and serving the country.

17. 1,200 Central Georgia teens participated in Teen Summer Fitness Challenge

Planet Fitness offered free gym access to teenagers ages 15-18 over the summer to encourage physical activity outside of school.

