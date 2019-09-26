MACON, Ga. — The 'Pinkest Party on Earth' just became the 'Best Festival in the World' for their budget.

Macon's International Cherry Blossom Festival 2019 was named the 'Best Festival in the World' for the $250,000 to $1 million budget category by the International Festivals and Events Association.

The festival was presented the award at a ceremony in Williamsburg, Virginia on Wednesday.

Not only that, the festival won 20 other awards in their category at the ceremony, including best organizational website, best pin or button, and best e-newsletter.

This is the third time the festival won the award for Best Festival -- it won back in 2004 and 2007.

The competition included entries from the top festival and events all over the world including the Dublin Irish Festival in Dublin, Ohio, the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., and Canada Day at Canada Place in Vancouver.

