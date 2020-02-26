MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested the second of two teens accused of leaving a fatal accident scene on Napier Avenue last week.

Hours after announcing that investigators were looking for 17-year-old Drequan Brown, they said they arrested 18-year-old Dontavious Brown.

It was reported that Dontavious was a backseat passenger in the car when the accident happened.

He was arrested on Feb. 25 when he reported to school at Westside High.

He was then charged with two counts of theft by receiving for stolen auto and a stolen firearm.

Dontavious' bond was set at $4,700 and he has since been released.

The search for Drequan Brown is still ongoing.

Here’s information on that accident:

The sheriff’s office says a 15-year-old male driver was behind the wheel of a stolen Nissan Sentra that had four other passengers inside of it around 2 a.m.

A chase began on Napier Avenue after the driver ran a stop light and ended when he flipped the Sentra, ejecting everyone inside.

The driver and an unnamed 15-year-old girl stayed at the scene of the accident, and 14-year-old Howard Middle student Shakayla Hill was pronounced dead.

Two of the passengers ran away, and investigators tell 13WMAZ they suspect Brown is one of them.

At the time of the accident, the sheriff's office reported the driver would be charged with murder as a juvenile after being released from the hospital, among other charges related to the chase.

