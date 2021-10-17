Bibb deputies investigating fatal accident on Eisenhower Parkway

Deputies say a driver crashed into a parked car, fatally injuring the person inside.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an accident left a 22-year-old man dead early Sunday.

According to a news release, it happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday where Eisenhower Parkway intersects with Laveta Drive.

It was reported to deputies that the driver of a 2018 Dodge Charger was going east on Eisenhower when they hit a parked 2007 Honda Accord.

The driver of the Accord, identified as 22-year-old Sonny Chatman, was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent, where he later died.

The unidentified driver of the Charger was not injured.

The accident is still under investigation and no one has been charged or cited yet. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500. Ask to speak with a fatality investigator.