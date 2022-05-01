Bibb deputies investigating after man shot in the back in road rage shooting

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on Pio Nono Avenue near Spencer Circle.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man accused of shooting another man in the back during a bout of road rage.

According to a news release, it happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on Pio Nono Avenue near Spencer Circle.

It was reported to deputies that a 60-year-old man was driving down Pio Nono when another man driving a green Ford Expedition carrying a fishing boat came up behind him.

The victim says the driver of the Expedition came up fast and was aggressively changing lanes before going around him and brake checking him.

He went around the Expedition, at which time the driver of it pointed a rifle at him and fired several shots.

The sheriff's office says the gunshots hit the victim in the back, and he is now listed in stable condition at the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

Anyone with information on the driver of the green Expedition can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.