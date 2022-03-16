Bibb deputies looking for two men who robbed Circle K at gunpoint

This incident is under investigation.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Macon.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, it happened at the Circle K located at 4461 Ocmulgee East Boulevard just after 11 p.m.

Two men went into the gas station, one had a gun, and demanded money from the cash register.

After getting the cash, they ran out of the store.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Both men were described as wearing dark clothes with masks covering their face.