Bibb Deputy arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs, cell phones into Bibb County jail, sheriff's office says

Briana Sharnerica Pitts was arrested Wednesday for allegedly bringing contraband, including marijuana and cell phones, into the jail when she reported to work.

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly smuggling drugs, cell phones and other contraband into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Briana Sharnerica Pitts has been a part-time deputy for the sheriff's office since November 2022, and she had been working within the Corrections Division, according to the sheriff's office.

There, on Sept. 8, just after 1 p.m., Pitts is accused of bringing a number of prohibited items like cell phones, tobacco and marijuana into the Law Enforcement Center when she reported to the office.

They said that the items were contraband.

In an email to 13WMAZ, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Pitts has been fired from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

She was charged with crossing county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent. Pitts was taken into custody and booked in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where she once worked.

Her bond is set at $10,000.

They say that the investigation is still ongoing.

