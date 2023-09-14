A mother and her son were sitting on their porch on a Wednesday afternoon in Dublin. Then, a barrage of bullets rang out

According to the Dublin Police Department, two people are now in jail for apparently shooting at the mother and son with a machine gun.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A mother and their son were sitting on their porch in the 500 block of Fair Street in Dublin on Wednesday afternoon when they say a burgundy-colored car drove up and fired 14 to 15 shots at them, according to the Dublin Police Department.

Now, two people are in jail, the Dublin Police Department said.

In the incident report, officers from the police department responded to the home at around 4:33 p.m.

Dequan Smith, 21, and his mother Connie Smith, 44, say they were sitting on the porch when the car came up and shot at them 14 to 15 times, they told officers. As the shots rang out, they say Dequan fired back at the shooters.

After the shooting, the Smiths were taken to the to Fairview Park Hospital by ambulance.

Officers said Dequan was shot in the back and right hand, and his mother, Connie, was shot in the left calf.

One man, Quinterious Ross, and a woman, Morgan McWilliams, were arrested and charged on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the shooting.

Ross is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, possession of a machine gun, escape, reckless conduct, discharging a firearm in the city and obstruction of an officer.

McWilliams is charged with party to the crime of aggravated assault.

The Dublin Police Department is still investigating the shooting. If you have any information, you can reach out to the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023 or Laurens County 911.

