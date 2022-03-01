Bibb Schools goes mask-optional on March 1

The only place they will be required for students and adults is on the bus, per federal guidelines.`

MACON, Ga. — Masks will now be optional for students, staff and visitors when inside all Bibb County schools, regardless of vaccination status, starting Tuesday, March 1.

Students and staff will still be required to wear masks on buses per federal guidelines, and anyone returning to school on days 6-10 of their quarantine period will still have to wear a mask through the 10th day.

A temporary mask requirement could be put in place if cases surge again locally.

The district will also no longer post weekly COVID-19 data on its website, but it will continue to monitor cases within schools and facilities. Parents will still receive calls notifying them if their child has been in a classroom with someone who tested positive for COVID.