Bibb County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in Home Depot robbery

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect involved in a robbery at the Home Depot according to a press release.

They say it happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Home Depot on 4635 Presidential Parkway.

A man entered the store and put several items into his shopping cart before beginning to walk out of the store, the release says.

When an employee spoke to the man he pulled out a gun.

The man then fled from the store in a four-door car.

No one was injured.