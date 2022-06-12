Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery on Pio Nono

No one was injured in the incident.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Pio Nono Avenue on Sunday.

According to a press release, it happened at the Napier Neighborhood Grocery on 1095 Pio Nono Avenue.

Deputies say a man came into the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money he ran from the store.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.