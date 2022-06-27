Bibb Sheriff's Office looking for person of interest after woman dies in domestic dispute

According to a press release, it happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics assistance in finding a person of interest after a woman was found dead Sunday morning.

According to a press release, it happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning at the 300 block of Leaf Ct.

41-year-old Daffany Parker was fatally wounded at the scene.

Investigators are trying to locate 43-year-old Rickanian Williams.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Williams is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.