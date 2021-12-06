Bikers ride through Macon in support of C.O.P.S. Organization

C.O.P.S. offers training and assistance to law enforcement agencies nationwide on how to respond to the tragic loss of a member of law enforcement.

MACON, Ga. — Folks saw hundreds of motorcycles decked out in flags and blue ribbons being escorted by police cruisers on Saturday -- and it was for a good cause.

The money raised from the event will benefit the Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) Organization, which includes survivors and the families of fallen police officers killed in the line of duty.

Organizers estimated at least 200 bikers showed up and they hoped to raise $1,500 to $2,000.

"We ride with the Patriot Guard, I'm with the American Legion post three here in Macon, but like I said, we ride with the Patriot Guard and we do funerals and escorts for any veteran and police officers also," rider Doug McCallum said.