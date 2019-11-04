COCHRAN, Ga. — On Wednesday, over 30 people were arrested in what the Bleckley County Sheriff's Office is calling the "largest drug bust they've ever had." The investigation started back in September 2018.

Major Daniel Cape says it all happened after getting a tip from the community.

"Well, just like a lot of drug investigations, we kept getting information, and Mr. Robert West was habitually coming up as being a leader of drug operations here in Bleckley County."

MUGSHOTS | Bleckley County drug investigation Robert Lee West (Accused leader), 46 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to distribute crack, conspiracy to possess cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to possess meth, conspiracy to distribute meth, conspiracy to possess marijuana, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, fleeing and eluding LEO, obstruction LEO, aggravated assault on LEO Randy Carter, 62 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess meth Kerry Grimsley, 54 - conspiracy to possess crack Larry Jenkins, 60 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack Carey Wade, 60 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack Marcus Beck, 36 – use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess meth Jeffrey Fleming, 41 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack James Willis, 42 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess meth Joe Harris, 53 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack Carl Allen, 63 – use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack Christopher Pickett - not in custody Leroy Edwards, 56 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack Troy Brazil, 50 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess meth George Deloach, 38 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack Mike Floyd, 49 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack Adel Graddick, 58 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack Randolph McClendon, 50 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack Anthony Whitfield, 22 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess meth Adrienne Jenkins, 44 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess cocaine Johnnie Mae Harris, 66 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess cocaine Donald White, 61 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack Bruce White, 55 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack Earnestine Tharpe, 62 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack Richard Thomas, 47 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack Octavious Byrd, 31 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack Eric Burns, 46 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to distribute marijuana Dwight McNair, 47 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack Debrah Johnson, 49 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack Jerome Colson, 47 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to distribute crack Seadeale Nelson, 34 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack Nathaniel Crawford, still on the run Wimmie Lewis, 70 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack Joshua Ingram, 26 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess meth, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of crack, possession of meth Ysheia Willis, 23 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess meth Priscilla Thomas, 61 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

He says from there, the next step was tapping 46-year-old Robert West's cell phone. It was found that from November to January, there were over 23,000 phone calls and texts recovered among the suspects.

In February, a warrant was issued for West at his home on Rene Drive Extension in Cochran. "At that time, we executed some search warrants throughout the county. Mr. West fled in his vehicle, actually striking a federal agent with his vehicle at the time," says Major Cape.

The McRae-Helena Police Department caught West hours later and investigators found cocaine, crystal meth, marijuana, and money from his property, but the investigation didn't stop there.

Cape says, "There was a large amount of surveillance done along with the electronic surveillance of the phone, so through all those efforts together, we were able to determine the involvement that other people played."

The sheriff's office says this is still an ongoing investigation and they expect more arrests to be made over the next couple of months.