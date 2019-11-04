COCHRAN, Ga. — On Wednesday, over 30 people were arrested in what the Bleckley County Sheriff's Office is calling the "largest drug bust they've ever had." The investigation started back in September 2018.

Major Daniel Cape says it all happened after getting a tip from the community.

"Well, just like a lot of drug investigations, we kept getting information, and Mr. Robert West was habitually coming up as being a leader of drug operations here in Bleckley County."

MUGSHOTS | Bleckley County drug investigation
Robert Lee West (Accused leader), 46 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to distribute crack, conspiracy to possess cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to possess meth, conspiracy to distribute meth, conspiracy to possess marijuana, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, fleeing and eluding LEO, obstruction LEO, aggravated assault on LEO
Randy Carter, 62 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess meth
Kerry Grimsley, 54 - conspiracy to possess crack
Larry Jenkins, 60 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
Carey Wade, 60 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
Marcus Beck, 36 – use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess meth
Jeffrey Fleming, 41 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
James Willis, 42 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess meth
Joe Harris, 53 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
Carl Allen, 63 – use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
Christopher Pickett - not in custody
Leroy Edwards, 56 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
Troy Brazil, 50 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess meth
George Deloach, 38 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
Mike Floyd, 49 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
Adel Graddick, 58 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
Randolph McClendon, 50 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
Anthony Whitfield, 22 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess meth
Adrienne Jenkins, 44 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess cocaine
Johnnie Mae Harris, 66 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess cocaine
Donald White, 61 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
Bruce White, 55 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
Earnestine Tharpe, 62 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
Richard Thomas, 47 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
Octavious Byrd, 31 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
Eric Burns, 46 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to distribute marijuana
Dwight McNair, 47 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
Debrah Johnson, 49 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
Jerome Colson, 47 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to distribute crack
Seadeale Nelson, 34 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
Nathaniel Crawford, still on the run
Wimmie Lewis, 70 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack
Joshua Ingram, 26 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack, conspiracy to possess meth, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of crack, possession of meth
Ysheia Willis, 23 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess meth
Priscilla Thomas, 61 - use of communication facilities, conspiracy to possess crack

He says from there, the next step was tapping 46-year-old Robert West's cell phone. It was found that from November to January, there were over 23,000 phone calls and texts recovered among the suspects.

In February, a warrant was issued for West at his home on Rene Drive Extension in Cochran. "At that time, we executed some search warrants throughout the county. Mr. West fled in his vehicle, actually striking a federal agent with his vehicle at the time," says Major Cape.

The McRae-Helena Police Department caught West hours later and investigators found cocaine, crystal meth, marijuana, and money from his property, but the investigation didn't stop there.

Cape says, "There was a large amount of surveillance done along with the electronic surveillance of the phone, so through all those efforts together, we were able to determine the involvement that other people played."

The sheriff's office says this is still an ongoing investigation and they expect more arrests to be made over the next couple of months.