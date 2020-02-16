WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Parts of Booth Road are closed Sunday morning after a wreck, according to the Warner Robins Fire Department.

The department says a car crashed into a utility pole on Booth Road and caused a fire and power outages.

The department says the road closure is between Hidden Creek and Wellborn Road.

Flint Energies is working to restore the power, and the road should be opened back up by Sunday afternoon.

