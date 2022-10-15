'Fight Cancer in All Colors' 5k held in Milledgeville

The event included a balloon release, a "survivors lap", and a smoke and fireworks show.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — If you were out on Saturday morning in Milledgeville, you may have seen pink balloons floating across the sky.

The "Fight Cancer in All Colors" 5k was held at 9 a.m. at the Baldwin County Track/Soccer field, and was open to all members of the public.

The event included a balloon release, a "survivors lap", and a smoke and fireworks show, in addition to the 5k itself.

T-shirts were also sold to benefit the 'Survivors Source of Strength' ministry, which helps support cancer patients in the Milledgeville ad Middle Georgia area.

The event lasted until 12 p.m. noon on Saturday.