Football Friday Night Roundup: Peach knocks off Mary Persons, Perry dominates in win over Baldwin

Catch up on the scores and highlights right here!

MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia continues as we wrap up week 9.

There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins on Friday night, including Jones County, Peach County and Perry all grabbing wins in big region showdowns.

Game of the Week:

Peach County 35, Mary Persons 18

These two teams battled it out for four quarters but it was the Peach County Trojans prevailed in the end. The Bulldogs kept it close and looked like they might be able to stage a comeback but it was not meant to be. Peach County continues to look like a potential contender for a state title. They seem to be solid in all phases of the game. The loss is especially tough for Mary Persons though as it drops to 0-2 in region play after losing to Jackson last week. The Bulldogs will have their backs against the wall over the next few weeks to try and get into the playoffs.

Three Stars:

Jones County: The Greyhounds took a tough loss last week at home against Ola. This week they bounced back with a win over Dutchtown. It truly has been a rollercoaster season for Jones County but the win tonight gets them pointed in the right direction ahead of its matchup with Warner Robins in two weeks.

Perry: The Panthers continue to roll. Each game that feels like a potential test or trap game doesn’t seem to bother this group. They are focused and a 35-0 win over Baldwin is just the latest example. They were never even tested.

John Milledge Academy: DJ Khaled once said “all I do is win.” That seems to be the motto for John Milledge Academy. JT Wall and his guys prevailed in a hard-fought matchup over Stratford. This team seems to be on a mission to win another state title.

SCOREBOARD:

John Milledge Academy 21, Stratford 7

Dublin 21, Dooly County 6

Johnson County 47, Glascock County 7

Swainsboro 48, East Laurens 0

McIntosh County Academy 21, Montgomery County 0

Fitzgerald 47, Jeff Davis 0

CFCA 42, Trinity Dublin 7

Vidalia 46, Brantley County 6

Macon County 65, Central-Talbotton 0

Perry 35, Baldwin 0

Hancock-Central 22, GMC 21

Dodge County 35, Sumter County 14

Jones County 24, Dutchtown 7

Bleckley County 27, Jefferson County 7

Schley County 47, Taylor County 13

Upson-Lee 42, Jackson 21

Tattnall 41, Mount de Sales 13

Peach County 35, Mary Persons 18

Westfield 35, Heritage 0

Griffin 35, Westside 14

Spalding 33, West Laurens 24

Carver-Columbus 30, Crisp County 20

Brookstone 48, Crawford County 21

Lamar County 52, Temple 6