WEEK 9: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.
Westside High School's Coach Spoon Risper marks 100th win
The man responsible for most of Westside's biggest moments just surpassed a very special milestone last week.
-----------------
Stratford athletic director Barry Veal talks lessons learned in long Central Georgia sports career
Barry Veal was a standout athlete at FPD who led a long and successful career at Jones County, and is now the athletic director at Stratford Academy.
---------------
Central Georgia high school football matchups for Week 9
Dooly County won 31-28 just a year ago in 2021, so the Dublin Irish are looking for revenge Friday night.
-------------
Here are your high school football scores for October 14.
Jones County
Dutchtown
------------------
Perry
Baldwin
------------------
Spalding
West Laurens
------------------
Griffin
Westside-Macon
------------------
Crisp County
Carver-Columbus
------------------
Jackson
Upson-Lee
------------------
Mary Persons
Peach County
------------------
Sumter County
Dodge County
------------------
Jeff Davis
Fitzgerald
------------------
Brantley County
Vidalia
------------------
Dublin
Dooly County
------------------
McIntosh County Academy
Montgomery County
------------------
Johnson County
Glascock County
------------------
Georgia Military
Hancock Central
------------------
Bleckley County
Jefferson County
------------------
Georgia School For Innovation and The Classics
Wilkinson County
------------------
Brookstone
Crawford County
------------------
Central-Talbotton
Macon County
------------------
Swainsboro
East Laurens
------------------
Gatewood
St. Mary's
------------------
Trinity Christian
CFCA
------------------
Heritage
Westfield School
------------------
Tattnall Square Academy
Mount de Sales Academy
------------------
John Milledge Academy
Stratford Academy
------------------