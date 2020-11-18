Buc-ee's officially opens first Georgia location in Warner Robins

Buc-ee's is now open in Warner Robins, and it's the convenience store chain's first location in the Peach State

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's official. Folks can now bounce around with Beaver Nuggets and eat barrels of brisket until their hearts are content.

On Wednesday morning, Buc-ee's in Warner Robins opened its doors to the public for the first time. It's the convenience store chain's first Georgia location.

The building sits on 22 acres and it's right off I-75 at the Russell Parkway exit.

People can explore 53,000 square feet and find everythingfrom brisket to baseballs.

Outside, there are 120 gas tanks, so chances are you will not have to wait to fill up.

The opening happened exactly one year from the day they broke ground.

Buc-ee's says they will go through a couple hundred brisket batches over the next few days.

The chain says they like to be competitive on their gas prices.

As of Wednesday morning, a gallon of regular gas will run you $1.53 per gallon.

First look: Buc-ee's first Georgia location in Warner Robins on opening day 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15