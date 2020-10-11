Byron Elementary closes until after Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19 cases

The school district says a recent surge in COVID-19 cases at the school is the cause of it closing

BYRON, Ga. — Byron Elementary will be closed for students and staff starting tomorrow through the end of Thanksgiving break after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Peach County Schools made the announcement Tuesday evening.

The school closing will be effective Wednesday, Nov. 11 through Friday, Nov. 20. All other schools in Peach County will stay open.

The district says it made the decision after talking to the Department of Public Health and considering the wellbeing of students and staff.

Parents of Byron Elementary students will receive more information on classes and meal pickup on the REMIND app.

Byron Elementary will reopen to students and staff after Thanksgiving break, on Monday, Nov. 30.