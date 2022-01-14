Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin names new executive director

According to a news release from the VA, Manuel Davila was appointed to the position Friday.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced their new Executive Medical Center Director for the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin.

Davila will lead the Dublin center that serving nearly 40,000 veterans at their 343-bed medical facility.

The release says Davila was the Associate Director for the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System in New Orleans, Louisiana. He also previously served as Associate Director at the West Texas VA Health Care System in Big Spring, Texas.

In a statement, Dr. David M. Walker, VA Southeast Network Director, said, “We are excited to bring Mr. Davila on board as the new director of the Dublin VA Medical Center." He continued, “His sound leadership qualities and years of healthcare experience will be valuable assets for the facility, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve.”