Centerville Police chief turns in retirement letter

Chief Chuck Hadden has been on leave for weeks and city officials won't say why

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville's police chief says he's retiring.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Chief Chuck Hadden told 13WMAZ that he turned in his retirement letter last week.

He would not say why, but said, "I'm just finished with that chapter in my life."

Haddon has been on leave for weeks, and city officials won't say why.

But Centerville has talked to the Houston County Sheriff's Office about managing the department while they're short handed.

Back in September, Capt. Ricky Harlowe with Houston County Sheriff's Office was tabbed to help the Centerville Police Department for 90 days.

At the time, Mayor John Harley said the city planned on Hadden returning.

So far there's no word on a permanent replacement. Hadden's been chief for about three years.

This is a developing story.