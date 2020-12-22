More than 8,000 businesses here in Central Georgia received the loans back in March and April, and now, they have a chance to get more funding in the new year.

MACON, Ga. — Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the paycheck protection program has helped keeps thousands of businesses afloat.

"It allows a business to continue to pay bills like payroll, utilities, things like that, even while their income has dropped," says financial advisor Sherri Goss.

Goss says the application process is easier this time.

"The first time around was more complicated, so if somebody already got the PPP loan last time and they're going to apply for it again, there's a one page application this time instead of having to go all the way through it all over again," she says.

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia will re-apply for a second round.

"We received just under $200,000, like $198,000, in PPP support the first go around. That amount of support allowed us to maintain all full-time staff up until October," says President and CEO Phillip Bryant.

Bryant says when they were forced to close back in March, he had to lay off all part time staff, and in October, they let two full-time staff members go.

"Our PPP loan has been a blessing for us, it allowed us to maintain full time staff, but we have exhausted all of that," he says.

Bryant says with the new year approaching, he's glad that some relief may be coming.

"It will help small non profits like the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia if we're able to apply for a second round of PPP," Bryant says.

Goss says the PPP loan does have a few small differences this time, allowing for more small non-profits and self-employed people to apply.

Bryant says the Boys and Girls Club is open again, and they are waiving all costs for families looking to enroll their children.