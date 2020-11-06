MACON, Ga. — Even in the midst of a pandemic, Central Georgians have stepped up to help children diagnosed with cancer. Viewers reserved.all of the tickets for this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

COVID-19 changed 13WMAZ's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway campaign. There were no sell-a-thons, no army of volunteers in studio ready to take calls, but there is still the need to help children diagnosed with cancer.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is in Memphis, Tennessee, but its reach stretches around the world. The doctors and nurses there treat children with cancer and their families never receive a bill.

The money raised with the St. Jude Dream Home goes toward making miracles happen, one child at a time.

Thank you, Central Georgia, for all of your help and generosity, Straight from the Heart.

