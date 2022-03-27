Cherry Blossom Food Truck Frenzy takes over Third Street in Macon

The event offered everything from noodles and ice cream to jerk chicken and patties.

MACON, Ga. — Foodies flocked to downtown Macon for the Cherry Blossom Food Truck Frenzy.

Folks wondered their way through Third Street trying to see which food truck they should stop at next.

Food lovers like Abraham and his fiancé say it's a nice day to enjoy good weather along with different food options.

"We're starting kind of light. We're going to do a couple of beef patties, then we're going to move over to the gyros after that and then we just gone make our way around to some deserts," he said.

The event ran from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.