Warner Robins' new economic development director hopes to build up downtown area

Kate Hogan will step into her new role on Sept. 1

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins says it has big plans for the community and economic development. To help get them accomplished, they've hired a familiar face.

Kate Hogan is the newest member of the Warner Robins development team, coming in as the Community and Economic Development Director.

"Warner Robins has so much potential, and through the reorganization of the community and economic development department, we've got a great opportunity to really capitalize on some great momentum," Hogan said.

Hogan says as director, stabilization is important to her.

"Making sure that our neighborhoods have the stabilization they need that we're addressing failing homes, distressed neighbors, making sure we're actively fighting things that are bringing our neighborhoods down while also creating opportunities for public green spaces," she said.

Mayor Randy Toms had a hand in the hiring, saying he'd considered several applicants, but the process was quick. He says her experience really sealed the deal.

"She just stands out with her experience, and not just experience, but an experience we know. We've seen it active in the city of Centerville and our community here," Toms explained.

Toms says he'd like to see Hogan develop "some kind of start and vibrancy downtown," something she already has on her checklist.

"The City of Warner Robins has a robust need for a downtown area, and I know that mayor and council have really set that out. I think that using some new urbanism planning methods that we can really capitalize on building out lifestyle centers throughout the community that are representative of what each neighborhood needs," she said.