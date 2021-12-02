City of Warner Robins mourns death of first fire chief

Ernest Wood was the city's first fire chief more than 60 years ago

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from Wood's 2019 tour of his old office.

The city of Warner Robins is mourning the loss of a prominent figure in the community – its first fire chief.

According to the Warner Robins Fire Department, Ernest Wood died Wednesday evening.

In 2019, Wood celebrated the 60th anniversary of that milestone by taking a trip down memory lane. He visited his old fire station, which was converted to a museum showing a refurbished firetruck and firefighting tools.

During the tour, current Fire Chief Ross Moulton said Wood made a big impact on everyone who came after him.

“He's the foundation of the fire department,” said Moulton.

Warner Robins Police said they’re sending thought and prayers to Wood’s family and all the firefighters he touched while in office.