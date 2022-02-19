Cracked headstone of Macon's first Pearl Harbor Veteran undergoing restoration

The process could take up to six months to finish

MACON, Ga. — George Vining is the first Pearl Harbor casualty of Central Georgia.

Last year, Vining's headstone was in poor condition; the stone was cracked in half in the Linwood cemetery.

After several people reached out in an effort to help, the process of replacing his headstone has begun.

Yolanda Latimore is the president of the Macon Cemetery Preservation Corporation. She says it took six years for his body to return to the United States from Japan.

“In the obituary, in his obituary in the Telegraph, he wasn’t buried until 1947 and we all know he was killed on December 7 of 1941,” she said.

Latimore says they’ve looked for Vining’s relatives and in the search, something interesting turned up.

“It’s an application for his headstone which was signed by his mother Janice Vining,” she said.

That application was put in a year after his burial.

“It was signed off in September of 1948 so she actually signed off on the headstone that were getting replaced now,” Latimore said.

Another person helping with the headstone’s restoration is David Mitchell, the executive director of Atlanta Preservation Center.

“A member of my family was directly affected because of Pearl Harbor. The after effect of Pearl Harbor made him join the services and subsequently he was killed a month after the war ended,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell, like other volunteers, heard of 13WMAZ's previous story on the condition of Vining’s headstone and wanted to help.

“The idea that Mr. Vining went out and did this, it seems like a very small thing in return for me to come out and do this,” he said.

On Saturday, he began the months long process of restoration.

“So the first thing you got to do is, you got to get it,” he said.

Then it’s a matter of restoring and reinstalling.

“When you bring it back here to put back together, there’s still a process then because you still want to set it correctly so its not like you come back in one piece and just stick it back,” he said.

Mitchell says he’s just doing his duty.

“Love is bound by a sense of duty and duty is what brought him here, and duty is what brought me here.” he said.

The process could take up to six months to finish.