Crawford County woman charged with killing her father

BYRON, Ga. — A Crawford County woman is in jail on murder charges after her father was found dead Wednesday.
According to a news release, the investigation started around 3 p.m. when officers were called for a welfare check at a home on Bobbie Circle in Byron.
They got to the home and found 76-year-old Johnny Leland Johnson dead on the floor with a gunshot wound.
The GBI was requested to investigate and Johnson’s daughter, 48-year-old Tara Upchurch, has been charged with his murder.
She is in custody awaiting her first appearance. The investigation into what led up to the shooting is still active.
