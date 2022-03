The condition of the man is not yet known.

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot and taken to the hospital in Macon late Wednesday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed around 1 a.m. that they were investigating a shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators are still looking into the situation and say the victim was being "uncooperative."