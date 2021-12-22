No one injured in Vineville Avenue pizzeria fire in Macon

The owner was there getting prepped for the day when the fire started, but was able to get out safely.

MACON, Ga. — One person was inside the Greek Corner Pizza on Vineville Avenue when it caught fire Wednesday morning.

The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department received calls around 10 a.m. about smoke coming out of the pizzeria.

When they arrived, the building was engulfed.

Acting Fire Chief Shane Edwards says the building has moderate damage, mostly toward the back of the restaurant.

Edwards confirmed that the owner was inside the building, but got out safely.

Traffic on Vineville was cut off both ways and is still moving slowly as of 11 a.m.

The restaurant is located at 3267 Vineville Avenue.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.