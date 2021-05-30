Crews looking for swimmer in Ocmulgee River on Twiggs, Houston County line

The swimmer waded out, went under, and hasn't been seen since around 2:30 p.m.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Twiggs deputies, along with other agencies, are out at Knowles Landing looking for swimmer who went under the water after wading out into the Ocmulgee River on Sunday.

According to Sheriff Darren Mitchum, the 911 center got the call around 2:30 p.m.

Mitchum says a group of people waded out, and two of them were having "trouble." A boat was able to rescue one swimmer, but the other went under and hasn't been seen since.

The person is not from Houston or Twiggs County, according to Mitchum.