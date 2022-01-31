Crews prepare to demolish old Ellsworth Hall school building

The Macon-Bibb Economic Opportunity Council is planning to build a new Head Start center there this year.

MACON, Ga. — The site of a former Bibb County school is about to get a new life and purpose.

On Monday, crews were doing prep work to demolish the old Ellsworth Hall Elementary School on Shurling Drive. The Macon-Bibb Economic Opportunity Council is planning to build a new Head Start center there this year.

The school was built around 1954. Bibb County's Board of Education decided last year to hand it over to the E.O.C., which plans to build two Head Start centers this year.